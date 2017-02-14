Alabama House Democrats filibuster pro-Trump resolution Legislation urging Congress to enact president's agenda passes after three-hour debate Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2lhuH5W The Alabama House of Representatives Tuesday passed a resolution urging Congress to enact Donald Trump's agenda, but not before a three-hour filibuster from Democrats in the chamber. Rep. Juandalynn Givan during discussion on the house floor in the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.