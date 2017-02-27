Deatsville man charged with rape, traveling to meet a child for sex
A Deatsville man is facing multiple charges including rape and traveling to meet a child for sex, according to court documents. Keith Christopher Barnes, 38, is charged with two counts of rape second-degree, two counts of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and sodomy second-degree, court documents say.
