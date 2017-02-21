Culinary Fight Club debuts in Montgomery Monday
Montgomery hosts its first Culinary Fight Club competition Monday night. The event combines a high-energy kitchen, the thrill of a timed competition, and a fundraiser for non-profit "Fight2Feed", dedicated to providing service and support to hungry men, women, and children across the country.
