Community holds prayer vigil for injured Montgomery police officer
Family members, friends, fellow officers and supportive community members gathered around the fountain at Baptist South Hospital to pray for Montgomery Police Officer Carlos Taylor on Sunday afternoon. Taylor was taken to the hospital last Friday, after he was injured in a critical car accident .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Yessir
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC