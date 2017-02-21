Claudette Colvin during a 2015 interv...

Claudette Colvin during a 2015 interview.

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange honored Civil Rights pioneer Claudette Colvin Tuesday during the "Mayor's Message" portion of the city council meeting. "Whereas her role in the fight to end segregation in Montgomery may not be widely recognized, Claudette Colvin played an important role in helping to advance Civil Rights efforts," Strange said.

