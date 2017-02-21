Claudette Colvin during a 2015 interview.
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange honored Civil Rights pioneer Claudette Colvin Tuesday during the "Mayor's Message" portion of the city council meeting. "Whereas her role in the fight to end segregation in Montgomery may not be widely recognized, Claudette Colvin played an important role in helping to advance Civil Rights efforts," Strange said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan '17
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC