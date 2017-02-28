Civil rights activist stops in Wausau

Civil rights activist stops in Wausau

A civil rights legend stopped in Wausau Monday night to share her story. Lynda Blackmon Lowery was the youngest person to march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama more than four decades ago.

