Called to be servants not judges

Called to be servants not judges

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Now at 81 years old, he's well into his second wind volunteering for the River Region Chaplain Service in Montgomery, Alabama. He and 14 other volunteer chaplains serve nearly 500 police officers and about 250 sheriff deputies, along with about 450 officers in fire and rescue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Fri Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Yessir 6
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 Meds 1
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... Jan '17 Florence05 1
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan '17 Lambert 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,775,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC