Bob Davis: Alabama reality carries a sting
A trip to Montgomery during the legislative season almost always produces the same effect - a battle between a grim realism and an ambitious vision. Ask a lawmaker or administrator about their goals and inevitably the conversation comes around to a version of the following: Look, we aren't going to get any more money from Alabama taxpayers, so we'll have to find another way.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
