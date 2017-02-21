Bill could keep public official names...

Bill could keep public official names from roads, buildings

Yesterday

A bill being pushed by Sen. Arthur Orr, R- Montgomery, would not allow state or local governments to name roads, bridges and buildings after a public official who is still in office. "I think by public officials or public servants we need to lead by example," Orr said.

Montgomery, AL

