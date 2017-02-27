Alabama's SGA President seeking first...

Alabama's SGA President seeking first re-election in school history

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

University of Alabama Student Government Association President Lillian Roth will seek re-election this spring to become the school's first person to serve the office for two terms. The election for 2017-2018 SGA Executive Officers and Senate will take place Tuesday, March 7. A presidential candidate debate will take place in the Ferguson Center Ballroom on Sunday, March 5 at 6 p.m. Roth won the 2016 election with 53.87 percent of the vote , according to the SGA website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Feb 25 Moreland 47
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Feb 24 ThomasA 5
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
lottery now Jan '17 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Yessir 6
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC