Alabama's SGA President seeking first re-election in school history
University of Alabama Student Government Association President Lillian Roth will seek re-election this spring to become the school's first person to serve the office for two terms. The election for 2017-2018 SGA Executive Officers and Senate will take place Tuesday, March 7. A presidential candidate debate will take place in the Ferguson Center Ballroom on Sunday, March 5 at 6 p.m. Roth won the 2016 election with 53.87 percent of the vote , according to the SGA website.
