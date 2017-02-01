Alabama senator wants to protect statues, memorials
Mike Williams, left, state adjunct for the Alabama Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and organization member Shannon Fontaine walk with Confederate battle flags to protest Gov. Bentley's decision to remove the flags from the Confederate Monument Wednesday, June 24, 2015, outside the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. A Republican state senator from Tuscaloosa will again sponsor a bill to place restrictions on the removal or alteration of statues and other monuments on state, county and city properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need some advice
|3 hr
|Ares
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC