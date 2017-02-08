Alabama AG named to Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat
In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing on gun control proposals. Strange has been named Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions.
