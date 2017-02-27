AG Marshall says Zeigler request on S...

AG Marshall says Zeigler request on Sessions' seat election 'moot'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler awaits an appearance by Gov. Robert Bentley to question him under oath in his office about use of state funds Monday, May 2, 2016, at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Attorney General Steve Marshall declined State Auditor Jim Zeigler's request for an advisory opinion on the date for the special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat now held by former Attorney General Luther Strange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot 1 hr awsmmix 1
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Feb 25 Moreland 47
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Feb 24 ThomasA 5
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Feb 10 Millie williams 999
I need some advice Feb 3 ThomasA 3
lottery now Jan '17 ThomasA 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC