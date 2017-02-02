Activist to speak at JCC
Jefferson Community College's Social Science Department and Center for Community Studies will host a presentation by civil rights activist Lecia Brooks, titled “Community Voices for Social Change,” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Jules Center, Room 6-002. The presentation, commemorating the civil rights movement, will be held in observation of Black History Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC