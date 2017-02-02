Activist to speak at JCC

Jefferson Community College's Social Science Department and Center for Community Studies will host a presentation by civil rights activist Lecia Brooks, titled “Community Voices for Social Change,” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Jules Center, Room 6-002. The presentation, commemorating the civil rights movement, will be held in observation of Black History Month.

