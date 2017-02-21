A new ice hockey program is coming to Montgomery! Find out how your kids can play on TIA
Have your children ever thought about playing ice hockey? The YMCA is teaming up with Eastdale Mall to start a youth ice hockey program! Reporter Bethany Davis is at Eastdale Mall where she'll talk with the Y about the decision to get this program off the ground and how you can sign up. Also, Bethany will get a little hockey lesson of her own from the coach of the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan '17
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan '17
|Florence05
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC