40 Things Only Southerners Will Under...

40 Things Only Southerners Will Understand

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vogel Talks RVing

Geographically speaking, anyone north of Kentucky and west of Texas won't have a clue what we're talking about. But if you were born or raised in the South, or travel for an extended period of time, you most definitely will relate to these 40 things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vogel Talks RVing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need some advice 6 hr ThomasA 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jan 31 DGformeremployee123 998
lottery now Jan 27 ThomasA 1
New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 Yessir 6
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 Meds 1
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... Jan 10 Florence05 1
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC