2 Montgomery students robbed in separate incidents on way to school
Two Montgomery Public Schools students were robbed on the way to school Wednesday, according to MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter. One was on Potomac Avenue, which is behind Carver High School, and the other was on Plymouth Street, which starts in front of Bellingrath Middle School.
