2 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash following police pursuit in Union Springs

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Union Springs after one of the motorists refused to stop for police, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hattie Dennard Walker, 73, of Clayton, was seriously injured when the 2006 Buick Lucerne she was driving collided with a 2003 Nissan Altima.

