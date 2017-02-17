1965 Selma to Montgomery March Fast Facts
Facts:Throughout March of 1965, a group of demonstrators faced violence as they attempted to march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama, to demand the right to vote for black people. One of the pivotal days was March 7, when 17 people were injured by police, including future Congressman John Lewis.
