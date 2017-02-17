17-year-old charged in shooting death of friend, police said
Markeefe Hill, 17, of Montgomery was arrested Wednesday in the death of 18-year-old Jaylen Henderson. Montgomery police and medics found Henderson's body with a fatal gunshot wound Monday while responding to a call about a subject shot in the 1800 block of Cairnbrook Drive.
