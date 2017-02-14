14 suspected Montgomery gang members ...

14 suspected Montgomery gang members arrested

WSFA-TV Montgomery

According to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama George Beck, the Montgomery Police Department requested help from federal agencies to identify and arrest the individuals. Evidence indicates the suspects are affiliated with numerous gangs in the area, including CBM, Crum Nation, Gangster Disciples, Hardy Boys, and the King Hill Murk Gang, according to a news release from Beck's office.

Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

