14 suspected Montgomery gang members arrested
According to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama George Beck, the Montgomery Police Department requested help from federal agencies to identify and arrest the individuals. Evidence indicates the suspects are affiliated with numerous gangs in the area, including CBM, Crum Nation, Gangster Disciples, Hardy Boys, and the King Hill Murk Gang, according to a news release from Beck's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need some advice
|6 hr
|Ares
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC