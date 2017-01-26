Woman identified in deadly shooting in Auburn along Lunsford Dr.
On Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017, at about 4:00 a.m., Auburn Police responded to shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Lunsford Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered an unresponsive female lying in the roadway suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|susan
|996
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|Meds
|1
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC