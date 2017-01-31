Troy University, Montgomery Islamic group react to immigration order
Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins says after 9/11, the number of students coming to America declined and those foreign students ended up attending institutions in Great Britain and Australia, which hurt Troy from an economic standpoint. In light of President Trump's temporary immigration ban, Troy University's leadership wanted to take a firm stand for their students and international community.
