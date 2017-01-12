Three children killed, two injured in Opelika house fire
Three children were killed and two others were injured Thursday afternoon in an Opelika house fire on South Long Street, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris announced in a news release. The names of the three deceased have yet to be released.
