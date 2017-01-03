The Latest: Police end sit-in over at...

The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney general nominee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Journal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Latest on the NAACP demonstration to protest nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general : Video broadcast on an NAACP social media site shows police officers have handcuffed and led off several protesters after the group staged a sit-in at an Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec 9 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov '16 ThomasA 3
Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
Todd Williams (Aug '14) Nov '16 Cats123 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Nov '16 hatemontgomery 46
Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats Nov '16 Fatherof7 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,656 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC