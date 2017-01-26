Suspended municipal judge working for city of Montgomery
In November, the Court of the Judiciary suspended Hayes for 11 months for imprisoning those who couldn't afford to pay fines, grossly deficient record keeping and employing a company to oversee debt collection. Strange defended the hire, saying Hayes is not working as a judge or an attorney, but he is providing expertise in legal matters or challenges for City Investigations.
