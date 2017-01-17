Students, faculty recite lesser-known MLK speeches to highlight civil ...
On Wednesday, Binghamton University students and faculty gathered outside the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development to hear their peers read excerpts from the speeches of civil rights hero Martin Luther King, Jr. Organized by members of the Educational Opportunities Program and the Student Support Services , "Through the Words of MLK" featured seven different speakers reciting passages from some of Dr. King's lesser-known speeches to celebrate the depth of his philosophy, and to acknowledge the amount of work that still must be done for the civil rights movement in the United States. The event was part of BU's inaugural Martin Luther King Jr., Week of Welcome Celebration.
