Sticking to your New Year's resolution; We'll show you an app for that on TIA
The YMCA of Greater Montgomery's new app for your phone is officially ready for download. The Y says this app will be able to help you find class times, log your workouts, set goals for yourself and more! Reporter Bethany Davis is live at the downtown Y this morning where she'll show you how to use app to stick to your New Years resolution and how the Y believes it will help create a stronger sense of community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|13 hr
|ln3sm
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec 9
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
|Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|Todd Williams (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Cats123
|7
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC