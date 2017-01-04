Snow joke: River Region teeters on ed...

Snow joke: River Region teeters on edge of wintry mix

Saturday: Low of 30 with a high of 41. Starting out mostly cloudy with the possibility of a snow/sleet mix early Saturday morning before clearing sets in. A wintry mix of snow and sleet may or may not hit the River Region Friday and Friday night, but one thing's for sure, the temperatures will drop like a rock starting Saturday.

