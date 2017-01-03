Sex offender released from prison by ...

Sex offender released from prison by 'fake' court order back in custody

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A convicted sex offender mistakenly released in November after a fake court document in his file order his transfer from prison to a county is now back behind bars. Bobby Junior Campbell, 37, and another man were taken into custody by Alabama Department of Corrections agents about 2 p.m. Thursday in Montgomery, said prisons spokesman Bob Horton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protest at senator's office ends in arrest 12 hr Gigglez7841 11
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... Wed ln3sm 2
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec 9 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov '16 ThomasA 3
Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
Todd Williams (Aug '14) Nov '16 Cats123 7
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,946

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC