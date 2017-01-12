Rosa Parks: The Mother of the Modern ...

Rosa Parks: The Mother of the Modern Day Civil Rights Movement

Photograph of Rosa Parks with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mrs. Rosa Parks altered the negro progress in Montgomery, Alabama, 1955, by the bus boycott she unwillingly began Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was an African American civil rights activist whom the U.S. Congress later called the "Mother of the Modern-Day Civil Rights Movement." On December 1, 1955 in Montgomery, Alabama, Parks, age 42, refused to obey bus driver James Blake's order that she give up her seat to make room for a white passenger.

