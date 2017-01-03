Retailer pays back wages after inquir...

Retailer pays back wages after inquiry questions timesheets

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

A Mississippi-based tire retailer is paying $27,000 in back wages and damages to 14 employees at its Montgomery, Alabama, store for altering employee timesheets to cut wages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom... 20 hr Florence05 1
News Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal... Jan 7 Lambert 1
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... Jan 6 ThomasA 3
News Protest at senator's office ends in arrest Jan 4 tomin cali 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec '16 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov '16 ThomasA 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC