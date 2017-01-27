ProgressDrought dented by recent rainsDrought dented by recent...

ProgressDrought dented by recent rain...

Drought dented by recent rains Heavy rains in January haven't busted the lingering drought, but it is dented. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2jF7uXL The most up to date drought monitor, the weekly report which shows the extent of the drought, shows most of Montgomery County is now out of the drought.

