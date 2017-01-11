Portion of Hyundai Blvd. to close from Jan. 16-19
A busy stretch of roadway near the intersection of Hyundai Blvd. and Hwy. 331 will be closed for planned repairs starting on Jan. 16. City of Montgomery officials say the closure is needed in order for CSX railroad to make repairs to train tracks in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Tue
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC