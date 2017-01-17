Penn State making late push for a receiver Alabama also wants, insight on Tariq Castro-Fields dec...
Penn State wide receiver target Henry Ruggs III, shown here at a Penn State football camp last summer. (Greg Pickel The leader of the Lions was tracked on Tuesday in Maryland, but the next day was spent much further south, as he was spotted in Alabama, and Georgia, and surely at least one other state all within a 24-hour period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 15
|Help me
|990
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC