Patient breaks through, falls from window at Montgomery hospital
A patient at Baptist Medical Center South is being treated for injuries sustained after they broke through a window and fell from the building's second floor Wednesday. Baptist Health Public Relations Manager Merrill South confirmed the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. She said the patient was being treated in the emergency department when they exited the rear of the department of their own volition.
