New Publix location opens in Troy
Thousands of residents came out for the grand opening and are thrilled to have a new shopping choice in their backyard. "I love the one in Montgomery so I think this one will be a great asset to our community," said Donna McGowin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|Meds
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Sargent-07
|994
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC