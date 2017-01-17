More rain expected Sunday for Calhoun County, higher threat areas farther south, meteorologist says
Rain that fell on the Anniston area Saturday morning gave way to clear sky and sun by midday, but meteorologists expected clouds to return overnight. Thunderstorms were to bring more rain, perhaps by 11 p.m. Saturday night, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Westland said by phone.
