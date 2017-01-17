More food trucks coming to downtown Montgomery
Many who work in that part of the city said they are excited about the possibility of having additional places to get something to eat that are easily accessible. There are already some food trucks on Commerce Street, and officials say the goal of this phase is to keep them away from restaurants so they wont compete with those businesses.
Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
