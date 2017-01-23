Montgomery's Octavia Spencer in running for another Oscar
What's better than winning an Oscar? Winning two Oscars! That's what Montgomery native Octavia Spencer is aiming to do with her latest work. Tuesday, the Montgomery native learned she's been nominated for a second time in the Academy Awards category for Best Supporting Actress, this time for her work in the movie Hidden Figures .
