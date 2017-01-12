Montgomery resident escapes house fire
According to Sgt. O.J. Whiting, when firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Bedford Lane, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the attic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Nickey
|989
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC