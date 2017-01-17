Montgomery man takes blind trust experiment to Trump Inauguration

Millions watched his emotional blind trust experiment outside Riverwalk Stadium in the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, and now he's making a difference on a historic day in Washington D.C. "People will make America greater; I count, you count. I trust you, do you trust me? let's hug, God is love," said David Sadler with the #doucount Movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.