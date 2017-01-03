Montgomery man charged after sexual a...

Montgomery man charged after sexual abuse of minor

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Montgomery man has been charged with multiple sexual-abuse charges after two incidents that happened with a minor December. According to court documents, Frank Lee Davis has been charged with one count of sexual abuse second degree and one count of sodomy second degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protest at senator's office ends in arrest 30 min tomin cali 6
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... 4 hr ln3sm 2
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec 9 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov '16 ThomasA 3
Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
Todd Williams (Aug '14) Nov '16 Cats123 7
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,953

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC