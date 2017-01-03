Montgomery man charged after sexual abuse of minor
A Montgomery man has been charged with multiple sexual-abuse charges after two incidents that happened with a minor December. According to court documents, Frank Lee Davis has been charged with one count of sexual abuse second degree and one count of sodomy second degree.
