MI couple urges Montgomery mayor to address Blvd. issue that killed young son

Nearly five weeks after their son, Jaden was hit and killed while crossing the South Boulevard in Montgomery, Timothy and Angela Buschert have written a letter to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange stating they "will not stop pursuing" change to the roadway until "something is done". The Michigan couple's letter retells the events to the mayor that led up to their son's fatal accident on Dec. 27. They said the 10-year-old was crossing the street with his father to get to Popeyes, which they said was "his favorite place to eat."

