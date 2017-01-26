Meet Claire Kendrick, Alabama's 2017 Distinguished Young Woman
It's been nearly a week since Shelby County representative Claire Kendrick was named Alabama's 2017 Distinguished Young Woman , but the Valleydale Christian Academy senior is still reeling from the experience. "I did not expect it at all," said Kendrick.
