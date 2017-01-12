Martin Luther King's wife was convinc...

Martin Luther King's wife was convinced he stayed faithful

Martin Luther King's wife was convinced he never cheated on her because he suffered a 'guilt complex' that would have made him tell her. Coretta Scott King said that the civil rights leader was faithful even though the FBI sent her tapes of him having sex with other women.

