Martin Luther King's wife was convinced he stayed faithful
Martin Luther King's wife was convinced he never cheated on her because he suffered a 'guilt complex' that would have made him tell her. Coretta Scott King said that the civil rights leader was faithful even though the FBI sent her tapes of him having sex with other women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|5 hr
|Help me
|990
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC