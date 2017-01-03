Keep eyes on weather; winter weather ...

Keep eyes on weather; winter weather advisory for inland counties

WSFA-TV Montgomery

Today is the day that you will need to pay close attention to the weather as we could see the chance of some sleet or freezing rain/ice. This will not be the type of situation like we had three years ago, but we're still going to have to keep an eye on things.

