In her own words: Coretta Scott King on faith, materialism and grief
Coretta Scott King is often remembered as the woman beside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but in her new memoir, "My Life, My Love, My Legacy," she steps out of his shadow and reveals a woman of faith and a civil rights activist in her own right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|16 hr
|Help me
|990
|Male teen charged with murder in Montgomery hom...
|Jan 10
|Florence05
|1
|Herrin Produces Big Wins for Second Year at Tal...
|Jan 7
|Lambert
|1
|New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th...
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|3
|Protest at senator's office ends in arrest
|Jan 4
|tomin cali
|6
|Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Poster
|32
|Why do white people call black people monkeys? ...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC