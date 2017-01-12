Impact Alabama to offer free tax preparation services
Impact Alabama's SaveFirst initiative is partnering with the River Region United Way and the Junior League of Montgomery to provide free income tax preparation services. To qualify for this free service, working families with children may make up to $53,000 and working families without children may make $20,000.
