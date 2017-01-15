How a law prof got a judge to rule that speeding cam tickets are unenforceable

Adam MacLeod is an associate law prof at Faulkner Christian University in Montgomery, Alabama: when he received a speeding ticket generated by a traffic camera for a time when he knew he hadn't been driving his car , he decided he would fight it to the bitter end. The magistrate judge who heard MacLeod's initial case ruled against him, but the Circuit Court judge was alarmed to hear a cop admit that he had "signed an affidavit under the pains and penalties of perjury alleging probable cause to believe that Adam MacLeod committed a violation of traffic laws without any evidence that was so."

